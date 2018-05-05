New lights cause long tailbacks in Stamford

Drivers in Stamford have been experiencing longer than usual tailbacks after changes to a set of traffic lights at the junction of Ryhall Road and Drift Road.

Lincolnshire County Council has changed the sequence of the lights in a bid to reduce the amount of damage in the area caused by larger vehicles entering and exiting Drift Road.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “Under the previous set up, larger vehicles were struggling to make the left turn from Ryhall Road into Drift Road, which has resulted in nearby poles and barriers being hit.

“So we’ve decided to trial a new sequencing of the lights, with each approach road being given its own turn. This will give vehicles the greatest possible room for manoeuvre.

“We’ve not quite finished implementing the new system, and we expect things to flow a little quicker once it’s done.

“However, it will take slightly longer than usual to pass the junction than previously.”

But a Ryhall woman has slammed the changes.

Sarah Cooper-Smith, a wedding cake baker, said: “The changes are causing havoc and they’re changing the way I behave – the traffic this is generating is just horrible and it’s making me think twice before heading into to town. If I can avoid the town now I will.

“It’s ridiculous. On Saturday the traffic was back to Morrisons roundabout, and a few days before that it was queued to the crossroads by the boys school.

“I dread to think about the impact this is having on pollution and the town’s shops – I’m sure people are choosing not to go to the town centre shops to avoid being stuck in traffic.”

l What do you think? Have you been affected? E-mail your views to: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk