People are being asked for their thoughts on a new document that could shape major developments in their area.

Rutland County Council has launched a new public consultation asking residents and businesses for their views on the county’s new Local Plan.

Every planning authority must have a Local Plan that sets out what can be built, and where building should take place over a period of at least 15 years.

Rutland

Coun Paul Browne (LibDem), cabinet member for planning at Rutland County Council, said: “If you live or work in or around Rutland, the Local Plan is relevant to you. The plan guides where and how changes to our towns, villages and countryside may happen in future.

“This means the Local Plan is likely to impact everyone at some point, whether through the building of new homes or business space, job creation, providing new community facilities or agreeing routes for walking and cycling.

"You don’t have to comment on every aspect of the Local Plan but it’s extremely important to have your say on the things that matter to you.

Oakham

“There are more stages of the plan-making process to come but this consultation is the biggest and the best opportunity residents will have to influence the final outcome.

"We’ve already responded to feedback from earlier rounds of consultation, which is why the draft Local Plan proposes the lowest possible option for future housing growth.

“Please get involved and have your say – we want to know the things in the plan which you agree with, as well as those you don’t.”

Local Plans include important policies to support environmental protection, jobs and the economy.

They also help to decide where future investment is needed for infrastructure like roads, schools and health services.

It is a legal requirement for councils to have an up-to-date Local Plan which has been developed in-line with national planning policy.

A key part of the plan is setting out how many new homes are needed and exactly where they should be built.

Rutland County Council voted to scrap previous Local Plan work that had been carried out. The decision back in September 2021 was not a cheap one to make.

Rutland’s new draft Local Plan has been published in full online and anyone wishing to take part in the public consultation can read and comment on the plan by visiting: www.rutland.gov.uk/localplan.

Those without internet access can take part by calling: 01572 722 577.

Consultation on Rutland’s draft Local Plan is now live, and will run until 4pm on Monday, January 8.