Volunteers start to revamp Stamford Railway Station
Published: 16:00, 14 April 2022
Stamford Railway Station is undergoing a facelift thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers.
The ‘station adopters’ have set about clearing overgrown borders and planting flowers, have created new planters - and even plan to freshen up the station buildings.
Since their first meeting of the year in February, the small team has made a big difference to the look and feel of the station, providing a more pleasant environment for those waiting for their train to arrive, and a more welcoming ambience for visitors.