Volunteers start to revamp Stamford Railway Station

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 16:00, 14 April 2022

Stamford Railway Station is undergoing a facelift thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers.

The ‘station adopters’ have set about clearing overgrown borders and planting flowers, have created new planters - and even plan to freshen up the station buildings.

Since their first meeting of the year in February, the small team has made a big difference to the look and feel of the station, providing a more pleasant environment for those waiting for their train to arrive, and a more welcoming ambience for visitors.

