A new face has been appointed as manager of a community organisation.

David Bower has taken over as acting manager of the Len Pick Trust in Bourne following the retirement of Adrian Smith.

He is well-known in the town for his work with Bourne Scouts and Bourne Cricket Club. He has already served as a trustee for the Len Pick Trust.

David Bower is the new acting manager of the Len Pick Trust

David said: “It is an exciting time to take over from Adrian as acting trust manager. The trust is in a great position thanks to Adrian and I will continue to promote our primary aim of providing grants for the benefit of Bourne.”

The organisation was set up in 2004 in memory of Len Pick to support good causes in the town.

Trust chairman Andy Warner said: “We are very grateful for all the years of service that Adrian has given to the establishing and development of the trust. We are in a really good position moving forwards and look forward to this next phase of the trust.”