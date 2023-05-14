A familiar face in Stamford’s music and poetry scene as well as to voters has been appointed as Stamford’s new mayor.

Independent town councillor Andrew Croft was unanimously voted into the role after being deemed ‘absolutely exceptional even in difficult times’ by his colleagues.

It follows months of Coun Croft already undertaking mayoral duties after former mayor David Taylor resigned from Stamford Town Council in January for ‘personal reasons’.

Stamford's new mayor and deputy mayor, Andrew Croft and Marion Pitt

“I am delighted that the decision has been made and was unanimous,” he said.

“I will continue to do what I was doing.”

Coun Croft, 70, is a familiar face in Stamford having lived in the town his whole life.

The new Stamford Town Council

He ran the Cellar Bar in Stamford Arts Centre for 21 years and is responsible for starting successful events such as the Pint of Poetry evenings.

As well as a personal passion for both music and poetry he was keen to give artists the chance to showcase their work.

Having organised a number of events for the town Coun Croft - who has a wife, two children and a grandchild - joined Stamford Town Council in 2015 to put his planning skills to good use.

Since then he has headed up the events committee and served as deputy mayor.

As part of his role as mayor he will also serve as chairperson of the council.

Coun Croft said: “I hope to bring the council together.

“We all come from different backgrounds and points of view but it shouldn’t be political.

“It is more of a working group that gets together to do the best for their town and act out their promises.

“I think we have a good mix of people and I look forward to getting to know them.”

Coun Marion Pitt (Ind) is now deputy mayor, a position she is ‘honoured and privileged’ to receive.

It was through Coun Croft that Coun Pitt decided to stand for the town council.

Having been close friends for a number of years the two councillors are looking forward to running the council and attending events together

“No one works harder than him,” said Coun Pitt, a former teacher.