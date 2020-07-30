Home   News   Article

New Mayor of Stamford sworn in following death of Coun Maxine Couch in June

By Steve Creswell
Published: 06:00, 30 July 2020

A new Mayor of Stamford has been sworn in following the death of Coun Maxine Couch.

Coun Bill Turner (Ind) took the reins on Tuesday (July 29) after being unanimously voted in and acted as chairman at the full council meeting.

Coun Gloria Johnson (Con) will be the deputy mayor.

