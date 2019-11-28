Stamford Model Rail Club for children could launch in early 2020 with the help of Market Deeping Model Railway Club
A model train enthusiast is hoping to set up Stamford Model Rail Club for young people.
Aileen Frisby is sending out flyers to school pupils, encouraging them to come to a meeting on Wednesday (November 4).
If the interest is there, the club could be up and running early next year.
