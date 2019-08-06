A new pot of £200,000 is coming for community projects supporting adults and children with autism.

The funding application process will launch next month and schemes will be funded for up to one year.

A drop-in event takes place at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street on August 28 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Stamford Arts Centre will host the drop in event for funding

Jane Marshall, director of strategy at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said it can be tricky to find projects and activities to support people with autism yet social groups and activities can have 'a huge impact' on people’s quality of life.

She hopes these projects will promote a sense of greater personal wellbeing.

The money is coming from Lincolnshire County Council and South West Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

