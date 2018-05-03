New multi-million pound technology centre earmarked for Stamford

One of the leading employers in Stamford has announced plans to create a world class technology centre in Stamford.

Cummins Generator Technologies, which designs and manufactures alternators, is making the multi-million pound investment at its site in Ryhall Road to allow it to continue to meet the power needs of its customers in every market.

The new centre will cement the company’s long history in the town and will join its new alternator production at the same site.

As well as providing a facility for customers to witness the testing of their products, the new technology centre will become an industry-leading engineering resource which will optimise the performance and reliability of the alternators it produces.

Scott Strudwick, global sales and marketing director, said: “With the introduction of the new alternator technology centre, Cummins Generator Technologies will not only have a continued manufacturing presence within the UK, but will also provide industry-leading test, validation, and verification facilities, alongside detailed customer witness suites.

“The introduction of this new facility means we can continue to advance our leadership in developing new technologies to optmise product performance while enabling our customers to be successful in the specific market segments in which they operate.”

The technology centre will also provide a comprehensive range of training suites to allow customers and staff alike to be trained on the company’s products.

Stamford mayor Tony story welcomed the news.

He said: “This is simply fantastic news for the town and is a great opportunity to replace the job losses which were announced by Cummins earlier in the year.

“We can always do with more companies such as Cummins being based in Stamford. Stamford and Cummins have a very long relationship and we as a town council look forward to that continuing fom many more years to come.”