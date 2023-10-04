A business which operates a local cement works has rebranded.

Owners of Hanson UK, which runs Ketton cement works and Grange Top quarry in Pit Lane, have changed its name to Heidelberg Materials.

The change is part of a global initiative, with all subsidiary businesses aligning with Heidelberg Materials.

The cement works in Ketton

“It is only our name and branding that is changing,” says works manager Sinan Urhan.

“Everything else remains the same, including our commitment to running our operations to the highest standards and being a good neighbour.”

Hanson has been part of the Heidelberg Materials Group for many years, but until now has retained the Hanson name.