New NHS dental practice opens in Oakham

A brand new dental practice funded by NHS England opens its doors in Oakham today (Friday), offering extended-hours access to NHS dental care for local people.

JDRM Dental Care Limited at 40A Melton Road, Oakham, welcomes its first patients on Friday, January 12, providing routine and urgent dental care from 8am until 8pm, 365 days a year.

It is one of five new NHS dental practices being opened by provider JDRM Dental Care Services Ltd across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland in December and January – all paid for by NHS England (Central Midlands) as part of a new £6.3m annual investment in local dental services.

Alongside the new practice in Oakham, new seven-day, 8am to 8pm practices are already open in Roman Street, Leicester, and at the Dental Access Centre in Nelson Street, Leicester.

A further practice is also opening in Nottingham Street, Melton Mowbray, on Friday, January 12, while another in Loughborough is expected to open at the end of this month.

Di Pegg, Head of Primary Care for NHS England in Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that this new practice in Oakham will begin treating patients from today, alongside a further new practice in Melton, the two practices already open in Leicester and another coming soon in Loughborough.

“We are providing this additional investment in local dental services to give people better access to NHS routine, urgent dental care treatment where they need it most – and closer to where they live.

“We would like to thank the new service providers for their hard work in getting these practices ready to open on schedule.”

Ruby Mahal and Jairaj Dhaliwal, directors and clinical leads at JDRM Dental Care, said: “We are pleased to have been awarded the opportunity to provide routine and urgent dental care for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. JDRM Dental Care has designed the new NHS service to meet the dental needs of people whenever and wherever they need it.”

The new general dental service contracts have been commissioned by NHS England in response to an assessment of local dental needs in Leicestershire and Rutland.

This assessment identified priority areas where improved access to NHS dental services was required, determining the locations of the general dental practices.

The contracts represent an annual investment in local dental care in excess of £6.3 million, totalling more than £63 million over the 10-year* contract period.

The five new 8am to 8pm practices in Leicester, Oakham, Melton Mowbray and Loughborough replace the old urgent dental care and the dental out-of-hours service which previously operated from the Dental Access Centre in Leicester city centre.

The new services will ensure that people across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland can benefit from easier access to urgent and routine NHS dental care close to where they live.

Anyone living in or visiting Leicester, Leicestershire or Rutland who requires urgent dental care – if they do not have a regular dentist or if their regular dental practice is closed – can contact JDRM Dental Care Limited on Freephone 03300 417 062 between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week, or NHS 111 outside of these hours.