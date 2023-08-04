A town’s bank balance could receive a substantial boost thanks to a man with an eye for finance.

Robin Morrison, who was elected onto Stamford Town Council in May, is now vice chairman of its finance committee.

He has identified investment opportunities that could raise spending power for the council, based on its bank balance of nearly £1 million.

Councillor Robin Morrison has developed a one-page overview of Stamford Town Council's accounts

Speaking at the most recent meeting of the full council, he told fellow members: “The management of the accounts of this council is second to none but the committee feels we need them to be in a more easy-to-read format.

“When we have the financial information in a concise format it is easy to have an overview of the detail.”

He highlighted a sum of £250,000 of the council’s money in an investment account that had earned interest of just under £5,000, adding that there was a case for investing such surpluses differently. He projected doing so might result in more ‘spending power’ for the council.

After Coun Morrison had spoken and shared copies of the new format of the accounts with fellow councillors, Bob Sandall, a member of the finance committee, announced he was stepping down from it.

Coun Kelham Cooke, a former leader of South Kesteven District Council, and current chairman of the town council finance committee thanked him for his dedication.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Morrison said he was not suggesting changing what the council spends money on, but making the council’s assets of about £928,000 work for them by having an investment strategy.

He suggested that having a good overview of the monthly budget meant they could identify how much money was needed for spending at various times, and how much would be available for investing.