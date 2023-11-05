A new online portal will make it easier for people to manage their council tax.

South Kesteven District Council has set up a new portal for people to see information regarding their council tax.

Claire Moses, head of service for revenues, benefits, customer and community, said: "This is an important new development to make interaction with the council so much easier for those who need to keep on top of their council tax transactions.

SKDC

“Registering is easy, with just a few account details needed, which will permit a range of transactions and supply of information without having to call us by telephone – so it’s a faster and easier way for the customer to access what is required.

“Other features include easy uploading of documentation and the chance to tell us how you prefer to be contacted in the future, such as by email, home telephone or mobile.

“In the future we will be adding further options including letting us know when people move into, out of or within the district.”

Account holders will need to visit the SKDC website at http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/ and click on the council tax portal.

People without internet access or who need help registering online can still contact the TeamSK staff by calling 01476 406080.

They can also book an appointment to visit customer services.