New owner for Stamford Tableware Hire

Have your say

A tableware and catering hire firm has a new owner.

Stamford Tableware Hire was taken over by Rebecca Parsons in December last year.

Fiona Parker sold the business to Rebecca as she was retiring.

Following the take over it has moved base from Collyweston to Manton, Rutland.

The firm can cater for up to 240 guests.

The business provides a full delivery and pick up service .

It also provides a washing up service.

The new address for the business is The Water Tower, Wing Road, Manton.

If you would like information on the business e-mail Rebecca info@stamfordtablewearhire.co.uk