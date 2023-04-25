A new app has been launched to allow people to pay for parking from their mobile phones.

South Kesteven District Council introduced RingGo parking into its pay and display car parks today (Tuesday).

A council spokesperson said: “The introduction of the service across the 11 SKDC car parks where we charge is more convenient for many residents and visitors.

Watergate car park, Grantham.

“It will offer a flexible and convenient way to pay for parking without the need to go to a parking machine.

“Once registered for a RingGo account, which can be done by downloading the app to any mobile device, motorists can manage their booking online, whether by extending parking without returning to the vehicle, or by saving details for faster booking in the future.”

In January this year, SKDC car parks were upgraded to allow card and contactless payments.

In Stamford, the council runs car parks in North Street (107 spaces), Bath Row (97 spaces), St Leonards Street (34 spaces), Scotgate (65 spaces), Wharf Road (224 spaces) and Cattle Market (275 spaces).