A new GP partner has been appointed at a town doctors’ surgery.

Dr Yasin Ali has been made GP partner at The Hereward Practice in Bourne, which is run by Lakeside Healthcare.

He is already a familiar face having worked at the surgery since 2011 as both a locum and salaried GP.

Dr Ali believes being a GP partner will allow him ‘to get to know the business in more depth’.

He added: “Becoming a partner has given me a new impetus and fresh viewpoint.

“Hereward patients are quite understanding of the challenges that the NHS is facing and so it was the right choice to become a partner here and continue seeing patients who already know me.

“I also get on really well with the staff and look forward to continuing to work with the amazing team of GP partners here.”