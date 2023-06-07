A model railway club has improved its accessibility thanks to a community outreach project.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club recently moved to the first floor of a warehouse in Essendine to give members space to build and store working layouts.

Having clubbed together to pay for a lift to be installed, members found during wet weather the compressed stone track leading up to it was resulting in mucky footprints and wasn’t ideal for wheelchair or mobility vehicle access.

Club chairman Peter Davies with employees from Barhale Construction who laid a new path

Chairman of the club, Peter Davies, said: “Barhale Construction Ltd, as a community outreach project, not only dug out the stone but also widened the path, concreted it and put in a post and rail fence as a safety measure to prevent any accidents when accessing the lift.

“We are absolutely delighted with the result and thank Pat, Sam and his team, Becky and Andi at Barhale and their suppliers for a superbly professional job.”