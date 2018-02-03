New PCSOs for Stamford, Market Deeping and Uffington

Have your say

Two new police community support officers (PCSOs) are on the beat in towns and villages in the county.

Rowena Everitt and Natalie Elliott joined neighbourhood policing teams last month and replace PCSOs who left the force last year.

Natalie is on the beat in Stamford, while Rowena is working in Market Deeping and Uffington.

Natalie said: “We are the first point of contact for people. If anyone has anything they want to bring up in their communities they can come and speak to us.”

Rowena said: “One of the biggest areas we are going to be focusing on is antisocial behaviour.

“We will work to try and keep an eye on the main hot spots and see what we can put in place to stop it happening.”

She went on to say there are lots of incidents reported as antisocial behaviour, such as teenagers congregating on the streets, which are not considered antisocial to everybody .

“People report it because it makes them upset.

“Quite often a group of kids is seen as antisocial to some people, even though they are not doing anything wrong.”

Rowena’s appointment means there are now two PCSOs covering Market Deeping.

The addition of Natalie to the Stamford neighbourhood policing team means there are three PCSOs on the beat in the area.

Rowena is a former deputy manager of a children’s home and Natalie used to work at Chandlers Farm Equipment in Stamford.

Rowena, who worked in children’s care for 15 years, said she decided to join the police force as she “needed a change”.

She said: “I had quite a tough time at work. We had quite tough kids.

“After 15 years of doing it, I thought there must be something else out there.”

She added that her past experience will enable her to “deal with local youth that need a bit of help and support”.

Natalie has completed a degree in product design but said joining the police force is “something she has always wanted to do”.

“I finished university and got to the point where I wanted to join the police,” she said.

The pair completed their training at the Lincolnshire Police headquarters in Nettleham in November and started their roles on January 10.

The Stamford Neighbourhood Policing team can be contacted by emailing StamfordTown@lincs.pnn.police.uk.

To get in touch with Market Deeping and Uffington team email MarketDeeping&Uffington@lincs.pnn.police.uk