A new mobile phone shop is set to open in Stamford.

Mobile Master is moving into 39 High Street, the former Colemans art shop.

The family-run shop closed in summer after trading in Stamford for 35 years, having opened in 1987.

Mobile Master

The Colemans stationery shop a few doors down also closed and the unit remains empty.

Work has begun transforming the new Mobile Master shop.

Once open it will sell and repair phones as well as buy them.