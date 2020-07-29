Members of Stamford Town Council voted to approve a plan that will give residents more control over what gets built and where.

But it wasn’t an easy ride for the main author, Coun David Taylor (Con), who accused some councillors of trying to delay the process at a meeting on Tuesday (July 29).

The Stamford Neighbourhood Plan is based on people’s views on how they would like to see the town developed - and preserved - over the next 20 years.