Home   News   Article

Stamford Neighbourhood Plan adopted by town council to help residents fight unwanted developments

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:01, 29 July 2020

Members of Stamford Town Council voted to approve a plan that will give residents more control over what gets built and where.

But it wasn’t an easy ride for the main author, Coun David Taylor (Con), who accused some councillors of trying to delay the process at a meeting on Tuesday (July 29).

The Stamford Neighbourhood Plan is based on people’s views on how they would like to see the town developed - and preserved - over the next 20 years.

Read more
EnvironmentStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE