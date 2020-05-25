Stamford resident launches ‘The Way Home Project’ podcast
Published: 12:17, 25 May 2020
| Updated: 12:21, 25 May 2020
A Stamford resident has explored the pros and cons of locations around the country in her debut podcast series.
Lesley Gibson’s podcast ‘The Way Home Project’ follows her exploring different places and interviewing residents - including some famous names - about what it is like to live there.
Lesley, 54, has spent more than half of her life living in Stamford which means the town plays an important both in the podcast and her life.
