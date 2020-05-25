Home   News   Article

Stamford resident launches ‘The Way Home Project’ podcast

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:17, 25 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:21, 25 May 2020

A Stamford resident has explored the pros and cons of locations around the country in her debut podcast series.

Lesley Gibson’s podcast ‘The Way Home Project’ follows her exploring different places and interviewing residents - including some famous names - about what it is like to live there.

Lesley, 54, has spent more than half of her life living in Stamford which means the town plays an important both in the podcast and her life.

Read more
Human InterestStamford

More by this author

Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE