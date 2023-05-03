Stamford’s new poet laureate wants to encourage more women and LGBTQ+ groups to share their perspectives on the world.

Following a live performance in front of a crowd of 50 at Stamford Arts Centre Emily Dickens was made the new poet laureate.

“This is a huge honour and I am so grateful that I get to grow and take care of the poetry and arts scene in Stamford,” said performance poet Emily.

The new Stamford poet laureats

“I'm looking forward to watching the community grow so that the rest of the country can see what we have to offer.”

Emily believes strongly in the diversity of voices and would like to see more women and LGBTQ+ groups at poetry sessions, sharing their perspectives of the world

Impressed by the talent of young poets, Aiden Surridge and Abbie Blair were both appointed as youth poet laureates in a move to encourage a younger audience to pick up a pen and write.

Aiden, from Stamford, has been involved with the Arts Centre’s regular Pint of Poetry evenings since he was 13. He read his poem, The Way She Swims.

He said: “I feel honoured being a youth poet laureate as it's a big opportunity for me to showcase how diverse poetry can be.”

The Arts Centre, which is run by South Kesteven District Council, proactively supports poets from across the District with regular poetry and spoken word events.

Most recently, the current national poet laureate Simon Armitage visited for an evening of poetry.