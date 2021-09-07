Market Deeping residents will get a new Post Office in October - with a fresh home for the service now secured.

A branch will open at the town's Spar shop, in Godsey Lane, on Wednesday October 6 - with a cpounter inside the convenience store.

Market Deeping has been without a Post Office since January, when the postmaster at the site in 88 Church Street resigned.

Post Offices bosses say the opening hours of the new service will be Monday to Saturday: 8am – 7pm; Sunday: 9am – 5pm.

They say this provides 'significantly longer opening hours than before', with 74 hours of service a week. The old branch's hours were Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

The Post Office says it would still like to hear from residents in Market Deeping and get their views on what they would like to see offered at the new location.

Feedback on the move can be submitted online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 183230 until 5 October.

A spokesman said that any comments will be considered as plans are finalised in the run-up to the opening date.