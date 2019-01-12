New president for Stamford Kiwanis

A new president has taken the chain of office for Stamford and District Kiwanis.

Outgoing president Steve Marsh handed the gavel to Paul Cundy, after three years at the helm. Paul said: “I am proud to be taking on the role of president and look forward to boosting our membership this year.”

Outgoing president of Stamford Kiwanis Steve Marsh hands over to Paul Cundy (6373827)

Paul’s year got off to a flying start as he inducted a new member that evening! Stamford and District Kiwanis have 23 members, all local businessmen and professionals, who raise money for Stamford and District Kiwanis Community Trust Fund. Its main fundraising activities are the Stamford Festival Parade of Floats in June, a bonfire night event in November, and Santa’s sleigh tour in Stamford ahead of Christmas. This year’s sleigh tour, which ran over 14 nights with at least nine volunteers every night, raised a record £6,000. This was partly thanks to the Kiwanis publicising the route more widely on Facebook, meaning some families were out waiting for Santa to arrive.

The money raised will go to good causes in Stamford.

Anyone wanting to find out more about joining the Kiwanis should e-mail info.stamfordkiwanis@gmail.com