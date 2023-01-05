New problems with public health in Lincolnshire

Public health officials are keeping an eye on new problems that have emerged.

The range of issues being faced in Lincolnshire include poor housing, mental health problems, a shortage for medical services, and unhealthy lifestyles.

A report by the county's director of public health, Derek Ward, looked at different communities, including market towns.

Stamford, like other market towns in Lincolnshire, has specific public health issues

And while some issues are common to all areas, such as fuel poverty, each area also has specific problems.

Rural and market towns, such as Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, have:

Increased pressure on the health system as young people leave and older people move in

Rising costs threatening the viability of residential care homes and sheltered housing

Difficulty organising community support, which means people are waiting in hospital longer

Low-income households driven out by lack of affordable housing

Dust and dirt exposure caused by farming.

The report is available to read online at lincolnshire.moderngov.co.uk/documents/s55217/

It recommends improving awareness of the differences between and specific needs of the various areas of Lincolnshire, which include urban and coastal communities.

It also suggests more flexible healthcare is provided, to suit the specific needs of the communities.

