A new community radio station could soon be launched if premises are found for the presenters and DJs.

The SoundLincs station is being set up by volunteers in Bourne and, following a meeting at Wake House in North Street last week, they are now keen to find a room or rooms from which to broadcast.

Vic Potterton, project development manager for SoundLincs, said an appeal for volunteers interested in being involved in a community radio station in the Bourne area had been very successful.

Some of the volunteers who are setting up a radio station in Bourne

She said: “There is nothing very local that serves the area through radio but people are keen to be involved and are now desperate for a room to house the computer used to do the broadcasting and recording.

“It’s important for the volunteers to be able to get together somewhere to deliver this project, so that they can discuss ideas and share the equipment.”

Vic said Wake House – which offers rooms for hire – was an option, but as a charity SoundLincs was looking for either a free space or a particularly low rent, which it could pay for out of its limited funds.

“It doesn’t need to be soundproofed or particularly quiet - we can sort that out,” said Vic.

“But it would ideally have a wifi connection and electrical sockets for the computer, and either be on a ground floor or have disabled access.”

The focus of SoundLincs is on connecting people through a shared enjoyment of music, which provides benefits for mental wellbeing.

Once established, the radio station, which will be non-commercial, would not broadcast 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but will provide plenty of air time for listeners.

The radio station will be known as ‘Bourne Community Radio (BCR) with the tagline ‘Bourne to be You!’. It is expected to make its pilot broadcast in January.

Anyone with ideas for a venue, or who would like to become a project sponsor, or a volunteer, can email info@soundlincs.org or phone 01522 510073.