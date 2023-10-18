Butchers’ shops will be selling a range of locally-farmed lamb after entering a new partnership with Nene Park Trust.

Grasmere Farm in Stamford and Market Deeping will stock products reared on the trust’s estate at Castor and Ailsworth.

Brothers Craig and Ryan Baxter manage the flock as part of a share farming partnership with Nene Park.

Farmers Craig and Ryan Baxter

Ryan said: “It is a real privilege to be partnering with Grasmere Farm - a local, family-run butchers with a reputation for quality.

“From the beginning of our farming journey at Nene Park, the vision was to farm sustainably and supply pasture-fed, slow-grown lamb products locally. This partnership marks the next chapter in that journey and will see Nene Park lamb made readily available to a wider customer base.

“As farmers, putting food on the table is what we do. Animal welfare comes first, 365 days a year, and it is altogether more satisfying to know that with Grasmere, we will close the loop and have full sight over all that we produce.”

Nene Park lamb will be available at Grasmere Farm shops in Stamford and Market Deeping

The product range launches on Friday (October 20) and will include lamb shanks, legs and chops alongside flavoured burgers, kebabs and pinwheels.

Free samples will be available on Saturday (October 21) between 10am and 2pm at the Ferry Meadows farm shop, plus a 20 per cent discount to celebrate the partnership.