New recruit Erica joins Elizabeth at Langtoft land agents

Six months after Elizabeth Allen left the corporate side of property and business consultancy and began Elizabeth Allen Land Agents Limited, new recruit Erica Orme, is joining the Langtoft-based company.

Elizabeth and Erica worked together for a number of years and will be reunited in 2018. Erica originates from Zimbabwe and moved to South Lincolnshire in 1998. Educated locally with a wide range of qualifications supported by experience in business and property management, Erica compliments and enhances the services already provided.

Elizabeth, pictured above left, said: “I knew just who to contact when I realised I needed help to fulfil client requirements and continue to grow the business. Erica is driven, efficient and capable, just the skills needed.”