Stamford Fire Station in Radcliffe Road is soon to receive a new fire engine - and the crew manager is recruiting trainees too.

A year ago, Lincolnshire County Council announced it was investing in 33 new Scania appliances, which would be rolled out to fire stations over three years.

Crew manager David Vines has been getting to know the new 18-tonne engine and the high-spec cutting equipment and fire extinguishing systems on board.