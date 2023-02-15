The latest inspection of a GP practice has found improvements - but it still has an overall rating requiring it to get better.

Lakeside Healthcare in Stamford was visited by experts from the Care Quality Commission for a second time since it was condemned in 2021 as failing to keep patients safe from harm.

During the most recent inspection, which took place on November 23, 'significant improvements’ were recognised in the quality of care and inspectors upgraded the practice in three out of five key measures.

The latest CQC inspection findings for Lakeside Stamford

The two surgeries run by the practice - St Mary’s Medical Centre in Wharf Road and Sheepmarket Surgery in Ryhall Road - retained an overall rating of 'Requires Improvement'.

The full report, published today (Wednesday, February 15) breaks down what the inspection found.

Positive findings were:

The practice had carried out a significant amount of work to improve the service since the last inspection

Patients mainly received effective care and treatment that met their needs

The practice had effective systems in place for the appropriate and safe use of medicines, including medicines optimisation

There were sufficient systems and oversight in place to ensure the dispensaries were adequately and safely managed.

Appropriate standards of cleanliness and hygiene were met.

Lakeside Stamford has receive a new CQC inspection report

But the inspectors also found:

Overall, the process in place for medicine reviews and the monitoring of long-term conditions was effective but continued work was required on consistency for checking contraindication [harmfulness] of medicines



The practice organised and delivered services to meet patients’ needs, with continued work needed to improve patient access to the service

There was poor patient feedback relating to access and care in the GP National Survey, directly to CQC and to Healthwatch Lincolnshire

Leaders demonstrated that they had the required capacity and skills, but further work was required to embed systems and processes in order for them to deliver high-quality sustainable care

Most governance arrangements were now in place, but further work was required to embed these systems and to ensure they were managed effectively.

In response, Lakeside has been told to learn from any mistakes it makes and share good practice to reduce the risk of mistakes recurring.

It has also been told to improve the uptake of childhood immunisations and cervical screening among patients.

The practice has been taken out of 'special measures' in recognition of the improvements made.

Non-executive director, Dr Gavin Cattigan, said: "While we and the inspectors acknowledge that more needs to be implemented, this report is a positive step forward.

"We will continue to work hard to implement change.

"The 'Good' gradings demonstrate that we are making steady progress and the fact that we have been taken out of special measures is testament to this.

"This judgment benchmarks the work we have done so far, and I would like to thank our team for their hard work and dedication."

He added that they would continue to work with NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board and Stamford's patient participation group to "improve and build on the sustained progress that inspectors have noted".

A previous inspection, in March last year, had upgraded the practice's rating from 'Inadequate' to 'Requires Improvement'.

Full reports and evidence tables for the inspections are available on the Care Quality Commission website.