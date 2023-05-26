A new puffin crossing is being installed on a town centre road.

Work will begin in St Mary’s Street on Monday, June 19, and is due to end on Friday, July 7.

Traffic will be diverted between 7pm and 6am to allow for installation and road resurfacing.

The crossing in St Mary's Street, Stamford, is being updated. Photo: Google

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said it was “great news” and a “positive change in this part of Stamford”, adding: “The current signal equipment has reached the end of its operational life and spare parts are becoming obsolete and the new signal equipment will be extra low voltage, which will reduce the carbon footprint.

“We are having to carry out the works at night due to the narrow road and footpaths, which do not allow enough space to safely build the crossing during the day when traffic and pedestrian flows are at their highest.

“We will do all we can to minimise noise after 11pm by undertaking the most noisy work earlier in the night.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we install this significant upgrade in the area.”

Traffic will be diverted from St John’s Street into All Saints Place, right at Scotgate crossroads and into North Street, then East Street, over the crossroads into Brazenose Lane and right into St Leonard’s Street, then left into Wharf Road and then left into St Mary’s Hill.

St John’s Lane will be closed to pedestrians when road surfacing and installation take place, and Old Barn Passage will be closed during road surfacing. Both routes will send pedestrians to Castle Dyke and then right into Castle Street.

Puffin ‘pedestrian user-friendly intelligent’ crossings, which can detect pedestrians in the road and adjust the lights accordingly, have been replacing pelican crossings, which work on a timer.