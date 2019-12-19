Thousands of runners will be pounding the streets and lanes of Stamford and the Burghley Estate next Spring in a new race.

The Burghley 7 will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020 and is organised by Rutland Marathon Events, owned by Paul Cowling.

Starting at Bottle Lodges, the seven-mile race goes down High Street St Martin's, across the Town Bridge, making a U-turn opposite The Meadows. before running along Water Street.

Burghley House and deer

The course then enters the Burghley Deer Park, past the house for the first time, onto the Barnack Road, through Pilsgate, The Green Drift, past the Walled Gardens, over the Lion Bridge and finishing next to the house.

Click here to read more of the latest news.

Read more Human InterestStamford