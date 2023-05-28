A woman with experience keeping lively meetings under control has been elected chairperson of a council.

A familiar face in town, Coun Gloria Johnson (Con), who represents Stamford St George’s, has been elected as chairperson of South Kesteven District Council.

The role includes chairing meetings and representing the council at events.

Gloria Johnson and Paul Fellows

Coun Johnson said: “I thoroughly enjoy my role as a councillor, meeting and helping new people and learning about my local area so I am delighted.”

Coun Johnson was elected as a district councillor in 2019, and has been a Stamford Town Councillor for nine years and served as mayor in 2021.

Born near Doncaster, Coun Johnson has lived in Stamford for the past 43 years.

Before settling in the area she moved frequently while her husband, Kenneth, served in the Royal Air Force.

The couple has two sons, Tony and Ian, who both work in engineering, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Coun Johnson worked at the town’s branch of Morrisons for over two decades where she became a supervisor, and later a manager.

Coun Paul Fellows, Independent member for Bourne Austerby, was elected vice-chairperson.