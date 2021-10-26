The author of a popular walking book is launching a new edition with another 21 rural strolls for people to enjoy.

Will Hetherington published the first compilation of Will’s Walks exactly a year ago comprising some of his favourite walks around the Stamford and Rutland area.

The second edition selects 21 more, with distances ranging from four miles up to six or more miles long.

Will Hetherington has compiled a second book of walks

Will said: “Compiling these walks has been a personal project of mine and after the overwhelming success of the first volume I thought, why stop at one book?

"When it comes to choosing a suitable spot for a weekend stroll we are in clover around the Stamford and Rutland area. I was born in Stamford and I love the area.

"Whether it’s the rolling hills around Oakham and Uppingham or the flatter fields out to the east, there is an abundant variety of walking in peaceful woodlands or along the banks of gurgling streams.

"With two labradors to exercise, there aren’t many paths around here that we haven’t walked down, and it is a pleasure to share what I have discovered.”

Will had his walking features published in local magazines before he decided to create a book of some of the best walks in the area during the pandemic last year.

Jenny Pugh, manager of Walkers bookshops in Stamford and Oakham, said: “Will’s Walks has been a terrific success during the past 12 months. It's a really informative guide to local walks and certainly helped encourage the community to stay active during the strange year in which we found ourselves.

"Sales exceeded our expectations and it became one of our best-selling books of the year. We are very much looking forward to volume two, as are our customers.”

The new, 68-page book is sponsored by chartered surveyors, King West.

The second edition of Will’s Walks is £8.95 from Walkers in Stamford and Oakham or theactivemag.com