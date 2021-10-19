Two councillors from the Deepings and one from Stamford are part of the new 'shadow executive' which forms the official opposition on Lincolnshire County Council.

Independents Phil Dilks (Deepings East), Ashley Baxter (Deepings West and Rural) and Richard Cleaver (Stamford West) are part of the eight-strong team which has been formally unveiled today (October 19).

This follows agreement at a meeting of the county council on September 18 that the Labour Group and the Independent Group should together be recognised as the Opposition as per the authority's constitution.

Ashley Baxter

This joint deal was needed when the Independents and Labour groups were tied on four councillors each after May's county council elections.

Leadership of the opposition group will alternate annually between Labour's Robert Parker - leader this year - and Deepings' Phil Dilks, who takes over in May 2022.

The full membership of the shadow executive - and their respective responsibilities - is as follows:

Phil Dilks

Labour

Coun Robert Parker: Resources, Communications, Commissioning, and Procurement

Coun Julie Killey: Childrens Services including Safeguarding

Coun Karen Lee: Adult Social Care including Local Authority Public Health

Coun Kev Clarke: Fire and Rescue including Community Safety and Cultural Services.

Independents

Coun Phil Dilks: Waste, Trading Standards, People Management, Legal and Corporate Property.

Coun Ashley Baxter: Economic Development, Environment and Planning

Coun Marianne Overton: Highways, Transport and IT

Coun Richard Cleaver: NHS Liaison and Community Engagement

Richard Cleaver

Coun Robert Parker said: “This is a practical solution to make sure that there is a recognised opposition to hold Conservative councillors and particularly the executive to account for their actions.

“We will be doing so on behalf of the people of Lincolnshire. After all, the council has a revenue budget of £505 million a year and a capital budget of £208 million: scrutiny of that level of expenditure is essential.

“We will also be putting forward our own policies as will the Independents. Where we agree with their policy proposals no doubt we will support them.”

Phil Dilks

Commenting on the new arrangement, Coun Phil Dilks said: “Effective opposition and well-informed constructive scrutiny in local government contributes to more robust and accountable decision-making. So it’s important that an agreement has been achieved which allows a functioning Shadow Executive to be established.

"We look forward to working creatively to offer positive and innovative proposals for the benefit of the people of Lincolnshire - whilst ensuring that the identity and integrity of both our groups is maintained.”