Hundreds of people have visited a new shop that opened this morning (Friday, January 13).

The Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street occupies the former home of Johnsons dry cleaning, next door to Wilko.

It is a flagship store for the charity, which runs an animal rescue and rehoming centre in Cambridgeshire.

Woodgreen shop manager Chloe Masters (61837884)

A range of good condition clothing for women, men and children, as well as homeware, toys, games, books and vinyl records are available.

Clothes are arranged on rails by both size and colour, giving the shop a fresh and uncluttered feeling.

Chloe Masters, shop manager, has plenty of experience in retail, having run the Little House of Oasis in Stamford in 2019, and having worked at the Woodgreen branch in Peterborough.

Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street

She said: "The aim is to raise money for the animals the charity supports but we are also providing good-quality, affordable fashion and other items that really help at a time when the cost of living is going up.

"Being a flagship branch, in Stamford we will be offering more of our designer and vintage donations, which we think will go down very well.

"We hope to bring something a little bit different and make this 'boutiquey'.

Clothing is organised by size and colour

Woodgreen cares for a rehomes animals

The book shelves

The shop was busy on the first morning

Woodgreen shop manager Chloe Masters

Homeware is available

The shop has many good-quality items for sale

The branch is a flagship for the charity

The shop was a hive of activity after it opened

Shop manager Chloe Masters with one of her favourite items of clothing on sale on the first day

The shop is located in the former Johnsons dry cleaners

Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street (61837940)

Volunteer Alan Lockey with some of the donations (61837872)