Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Busy opening day for Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:42, 13 January 2023
 | Updated: 12:51, 13 January 2023

Hundreds of people have visited a new shop that opened this morning (Friday, January 13).

The Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street occupies the former home of Johnsons dry cleaning, next door to Wilko.

It is a flagship store for the charity, which runs an animal rescue and rehoming centre in Cambridgeshire.

Woodgreen shop manager Chloe Masters (61837884)
Woodgreen shop manager Chloe Masters (61837884)

A range of good condition clothing for women, men and children, as well as homeware, toys, games, books and vinyl records are available.

Clothes are arranged on rails by both size and colour, giving the shop a fresh and uncluttered feeling.

Chloe Masters, shop manager, has plenty of experience in retail, having run the Little House of Oasis in Stamford in 2019, and having worked at the Woodgreen branch in Peterborough.

Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street
Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street

She said: "The aim is to raise money for the animals the charity supports but we are also providing good-quality, affordable fashion and other items that really help at a time when the cost of living is going up.

"Being a flagship branch, in Stamford we will be offering more of our designer and vintage donations, which we think will go down very well.

"We hope to bring something a little bit different and make this 'boutiquey'.

Clothing is organised by size and colour
Clothing is organised by size and colour
Woodgreen cares for a rehomes animals
Woodgreen cares for a rehomes animals
The book shelves
The book shelves
The shop was busy on the first morning
The shop was busy on the first morning
Woodgreen shop manager Chloe Masters
Woodgreen shop manager Chloe Masters
Homeware is available
Homeware is available
The shop has many good-quality items for sale
The shop has many good-quality items for sale
The branch is a flagship for the charity
The branch is a flagship for the charity
The shop was a hive of activity after it opened
The shop was a hive of activity after it opened
Shop manager Chloe Masters with one of her favourite items of clothing on sale on the first day
Shop manager Chloe Masters with one of her favourite items of clothing on sale on the first day
The shop is located in the former Johnsons dry cleaners
The shop is located in the former Johnsons dry cleaners
Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street (61837940)
Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street (61837940)
Volunteer Alan Lockey with some of the donations (61837872)
Volunteer Alan Lockey with some of the donations (61837872)
Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street (61837869)
Woodgreen charity shop in Stamford High Street (61837869)
Business Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE