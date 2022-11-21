A new shop will open in Stamford High Street this week.

Oliver Bonas, a women's clothing store, has moved into the former Strays café.

Work began earlier this month to transform the building with the doors set to open to customers on Friday (November 25).

Work has begun at Oliver Bonas in Stamford (60513996)

The business was founded when Oliver was at university studying anthropology.

He began to bring back gifts for friends from his travels abroad, which he turned into a small business and in 1993 the first shop opened.

Now designers create their own fashion and homeware collections for online and across 80 stores.