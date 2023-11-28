Owners of a new gift shop hosted a Christmas shopping event to raise their profile.

Creative Squirrels brings together 32 businesses under one roof selling everything from children’s clothes and jewellery to glassware and candles.

Friends Suzanne Scott and Misty Mitchell hosted the event on Wednesday evening last week, two weeks after opening the shop in Abbey Road, Bourne. Many of the crafters who sell through the shop attended, giving customers the chance to meet the makers and find out more about their products.

Misty Mitchell and Suzanne Scott

Suzanne said: “Misty and I both quite creative and run our own businesses but we thought it would be great to have a space to bring more local businesses together.

“There are some incredibly talented people out there and the reaction from shoppers has been really positive. They say Bourne needs something like this.”

The owners have a waiting list of businesses keen to show off their stock, having received interest from 88 individuals ahead of the opening.

Shoppers at Creative Squirrels

The shop is open on Tuesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am until 3.30pm in the building formerly occupied by Chloe’s Brownies. It is manned by Suzanne, Misty and their daughters.

Alongside Creative Squirrels, Suzanne runs Serendipity Home Fragrances while Misty runs a nail and waxing business, Boho Soul.