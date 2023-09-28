A launch party for a new town centre shop was held by TV apprentice Marianne Rawlins ahead of the opening today (Thursday).

The former candidate on BBC One’s The Apprentice opened ‘Stork of Stamford’ in St Mary’s Street last night (Wednesday), offering clothing, toys and equipment for babies and children. It opens to customers at 11am today and will now open seven days a week, from 9.30am to 5pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 10am to 4opm on Sundays.

Marianne, a mother-of-two young children who lives in Stamford, has converted the two-floor building that was previously a branch of the clothing chain, Jaeger.

Speaking at the opening, she said: “It’s been a lot of hard work. In fact I’ve never worked so hard in my life.

“But finding Ellie [Demagalski] to work as our manager here has been fantastic.

“We had about 70 people apply for jobs at Stork of Stamford and Ellie has an eye for talent. She knows who would be perfect to work here.”

Simon and Marianne Rawlins inside the new Stork of Stamford shop

Joining Ellie on the shop floor are Romana Stefaniak, who has a background in fashion design and floristry, and Amelia Robins who previously worked at JoJo Maman Bébé, the boutique mother and baby brand.

Caroline Bettis, the former head of John Lewis’s nursery division, has also helped Marianne to source the right stock.

Marianne, who is from California originally, made it to the final weeks in the 2019 series of The Apprentice, presided over by Lord Sugar.

The owner of a business consultancy firm, Marianne moved to the UK in 2017, having married Simon, a pilot who was based at RAF Wittering and now flies for a passenger airline.

The shop stocks outfits, toys and equipment for children and parents

It was while trying to find nursery furnishings and similar items for their son, Theo, and daughter, Hayley, that Marianne decided a new shop was needed in Stamford.

Simon added: “Online shopping can be great for some things, but going to see the product and check out the sizes does make a difference.

“It’s been the brainchild of Marianne. She has had a lot of help from people but Stork of Stamford is her doing.”

Little outfits available at the newly opened shop

The nursery and baby room upstairs at Stork of Stamford

Marianne and Simon were both guests at last week’s Mercury Business Awards.

Stork of Stamford sponsored the Environmental Champion category with Marianne announcing The Blonde Beet as the winners on stage.