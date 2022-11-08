Work has begun to transform a former café into a women's clothing store.

Oliver Bonas is set to open in Stamford High Street in the coming weeks.

And while an official opening date is yet to be announced, signs on the building indicate it will be before Christmas.

Work has begun at Oliver Bonas in Stamford (60513996)

Jazz café Strays left the building in April this year after bailiffs moved in, and Edinburgh Woollen Mill clothing shop occupied the Grade II listed High Street site previously.

The building was being used as a pop-up gallery with 'urban art' by Banksy and similar artists before work began on Oliver Bonas.

The business was founded when Oliver was at university studying anthropology.

He began to bring back gifts for friends from his travels abroad, which he turned into a small business and in 1993 the first shop opened.

Now designers create their own fashion and homeware collections for online and across 80 stores.

The High Street will benefit from a number of new shops, including M&Co which opened last week and a new charity shop for the Woodgreen Animal Shelter.

A new coffee shop is also set to open.

