When you see a police speed camera van, what do you do?

If the answer is ‘slow down’, you could soon find yourself with a speeding ticket.

Members of the civilian team that operates Rutland’s new speed enforcement vehicle are now armed with laser-guided camera equipment capable of detecting motoring misdemeanours in lightning-fast times and determining the exact speed from a moving object from half a kilometre away.

The detection equipment catches someone speeding an average of once every three minutes

Since deaths on Leicestershire and Rutland’s roads are up from nine last year to 20 so far in 2023, and speed is the most common cause, few can argue against deterrents and detection.

The vehicle Megan from Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership is using on the B668 near Cottesmore is one of six being brought into operation in the area over the next 18 months.

She begins her shift pointing the camera towards Greetham.

Megan operates the detection equipment

Three minutes later, the first vehicle exceeding the 30mph limit is detected and an alarm sounds inside the van.

“Contrary to popular belief, the camera does not do all the work automatically,” said Megan.

“Once the alarm indicates a possible breach of the speed limit, I have to train the laser on the vehicle’s number plate and video it as it approaches the enforcement vehicle, capturing video footage as evidence for a potential prosecution.

“Of course, most drivers see the van and slow down but by then it is usually too late and I will have already recorded them.

A record of those vehicles clocked speeding

“The cameras work in any direction, approaching the van or going away from us. As soon as the alarm goes off they are caught.”

In Leicestershire and Rutland the speed limit tolerance is 10 percent plus 2mph, so if somebody is speeding in a 30mph zone, the camera alarm is activated at 35mph.

“If somebody is driving at 36mph they will get an endorsement ticket,” Megan said as her first ‘catch’ of the day slows on seeing the van.

The new van on the B668 near Greetham

But it is too late. They have been lasered at 37mph. The high-resolution camera even records their facial expression as they are caught.

“People think that what we do is just a ‘doughnut fund’ for the police,” said Jonathan Clarkson, a spokesperson for the road safety partnership.

“But that’s not the case at all. If prosecuted, all of the money that comes from drivers caught speeding goes to the government and not straight back to the police as people seem to think.

The new van

“Our job – and the only reason we are here – is road safety. If people didn’t speed there would be no need for speed enforcement vehicles such as this one.”

The problem is that people do speed, and they do it all the time.

On an average two-hour shift in Rutland, between 20 and 40 people are caught speeding - one every three minutes.

“The road safety partnership is here to deal with the four elements that cause death on our roads,” said Jonathan. “Speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, and using a mobile phone or hand-held device.

“But inappropriate speed remains the leading cause of road traffic accidents contributing to 11 per cent of all injury collisions reported to the police, and 24 per cent of all fatal collisions.”

People passing a speed detection vehicle might feel inclined to warn other motorists with a flash of their headlights.

But these sorts of indications are illegal. The Highway Code states: Only flash your headlights to let other road users know that you are there. Do not flash your headlights to convey any other message or intimidate other road users.

“Not only is it in breach of the Highway Code, if you're attempting to warn another driver of a speed camera, it could potentially be treated as a criminal offence and result in a £1,000 fine,” said Megan.

Some drivers also attempt to ‘signal’ her.

“Sadly, not everybody accepts that their speeding is as a result of their own negligent driving,” she added. “I do get the usual gestures. You get used to them after a while.

“It’s when people get irate and pull in beside the vehicle that it can get a bit unnerving.

“That’s why we have the 360 degree cameras and the new one on the roof that I call ‘Metal Mickey’, covering access to the vehicle from every angle and recording any attempt at intimidation of the speed enforcement officers.”

By the time her two hours in Cottesmore is up, 20 speeding offences have been recorded. The worst offender was the driver of a red BMW, clocked at 44mph in the 30-zone.

Megan, who works an eight-hour daily shift, does not have anything more to do with the vast majority of prosecutions - the camera evidence does the work. All speed enforcement officers are civilian staff seconded to the police.

Megan has been with the partnership for a year, having previously worked at Leicester Royal Infirmary on the maternity ward.

She completed two months’ intensive training in October and now says “I love every minute of what I do each day”.