New stallholders will be at Bourne’s Indoor Farmers Market on Sunday (August 20).

The market takes place at Bourne Leisure Centre in Queen’s Road from 10am until 2pm, and is held on the third Sunday of each month.

Organiser Neil English said: “We have 12 new stalls for August so far. Some of our usual stallholders are unavailable this month, which is an opportunity for some fantastic new food and craft stalls to attend.

“The new food stalls include ‘The Rutland Chef’ – artisan desserts, confectionery and even dog biscuits which are handmade by an award-winning local chef, ‘Dough and Co’ artisan Lincolnshire doughnuts, Belgian chocolate gifts from ‘Stamford Heavenly Chocolates’ plus Vegan stall ‘Love Meg Bakery’. The new handmade craft stalls include gemstone bracelets, eco-friendly candles, colourful felt bunting, crochet dreamcatchers and animal photography.”