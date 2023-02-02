A new top boss is taking the helm at RAF Wittering.

Nikki Duncan has been appointed the new station commander at the base, taking over from Wg Cdr Jez Case.

She said: “It is an honour and privilege to be made the station commander at RAF Wittering which has a long and proud history.

Wg Cdr Jeremy Case handing over duties to Wg Cdr Nikki Duncan

“It is a challenging role, but the station has a talented and dedicated team of service, civilian and contractor personnel who will continue to deliver and support our defence outputs.”

Wg Cdr Duncan arrived at the station in July as officer commanding support.

Since joining in 1990 Wg Cdr has represented the RAF at snowboarding on several occasions, captaining the ladies’ team for five years and winning the inter services title three times.

“My thanks must go to Wg Cdr Case not just for such a comprehensive handover but also for all his hard work during his time as station commander,” she said.