A new storm water tank will help to protect the environment once it is installed.

Anglian Water is spending £770,000 on the new tank at its water recycling centre in Hall Lane, Wittering.

It will hold an additional 732,000 litres of water during heavy rainfall until it can be fully treated. This reduces the use of storm overflows and provide additional protection for rivers.

Anglian Water

Company spokesperson Regan Harris said: “We know how important rivers and the environment are to our customers and communities. We’re really pleased this scheme will help to protect nearby rivers and increase our resilience to climate change, by helping us make sure the waste water is treated to an even higher standard than usual before it is returned to the natural environment.

“As a result of climate change, we’re seeing more bouts of extreme weather, sudden downpours and rising sea levels, so it’s really important that our sites are prepared to process higher volumes of storm water and protect the environment.”

Anglian Water recently spent £3.2 million upgrading the technology used at its Wittering recycling centre. The new equipment removes phosphorous from waste water, which is widely used in soaps and cleaning products but can be harmful to wildlife when it reaches watercourses.