More than 100 people attended an event to highlight future ideas for their town.

These included proposals for a cinema, a new supermarket and start up workshops.

There were also recommendations for a new childcare centre, a care home and bungalows for the elderly.

The event in Uppingham came as the town develops its second Uppingham Neighbourhood Plan.

Ron Simpson, secretary of the Uppingham Homes Community Land Trust, which organised Saturday's event, said the town council and other groups want to repeat the success of the first local plan by working with developers and encouraging the public to have their say on future proposals.

Highlighted were new proposals for Uppingham Gate, to the north of the town, with a cinema, start up workshops, a second supermarket, a care home and bungalows for the elderly. The site is currently set aside for employment land.

Mr Simpson said there are six or seven sites suitable for development around the town and the Neighbourhood Planning Group would rather spread development around, rather than have it in one place.

Homes aimed at young people are proposed for an old orchard on Seaton Road.

At the top of Leicester Road, Langton Homes are to build homes but space can be reserved for a bypass for Uppingham, which will be essential as Uppingham grows.

Mr Simpson said the proposals outlined at the event were ‘welcomed’ by residents, whose thinking would then feed into an update of the Neighbourhood Plan.

This would be 'worked on' in the New Year, aiming to have a new draft plan made public by March.

“We do not want the town to get too big and spoil it but we do want economic growth," Mr Simpson added.

"We have a shortage of bungalows and we are keen to work with developers to get local people onto the housing ladder.

"We want abalance of new jobs and people want competition in the supermarket area."

The second Neighbourhood Plan will follow the completion of Rutland County Council’s Local Plan.

