A takeaway will bring new flavours when it opens this week.

Doner’s Deliz will open at midday tomorrow (Friday, December 1) in Cambridge Road, Stamford, with special offers and face painting fun for children.

Owner Gowrishankar Periyasamy says the menu will feature dishes which aren’t available at other takeaways in the town, including fresh peri peri chicken and German doner kebabs.

Gowrishankar also runs the convenience store in Little Casterton Road and ran the Cambridge Road chip shop before it closed.

He said: “We want to offer better quality food and bring new things to Stamford.”

Town councillor Max Sawyer has been invited to officially open the takeaway. It will open everyday from midday, closing at 10pm from Sunday to Wednesday and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can enjoy 50 per cent off all orders this weekend to celebrate the launch and a 25 per cent discount between December 4 and January 1. Anyone who places an order will also be entered into a raffle with winners drawn on Christmas Eve.