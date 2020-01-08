Darren O'Sullivan's 'Close Your Eyes' novel set in Stamford released in America and Canada
Published: 17:00, 08 January 2020
A psychological thriller set heavily in Stamford has been released in book stores across America and Canada today.
Darren O'Sullivan's 'Close Your Eyes' was released in paperback in the UK last year having been available on Kindle since May 2018.
The novel, published by Hapercollins, is rolling out today in most Barnes and Noble stores, in airports and in Walmart.
