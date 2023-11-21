New toilets have been installed at a sports club.

Bourne United Charities paid for the new facilities for Bourne Abbots Petanque Club at the Abbey Lawn.

Named the Lautrec Suite, it was built by a team from JJ Mac and was officially opened by trust chairman David Mapp and head of estate Trevor Hollinshead.

The Lautrec Suite at Bourne Abbots Petanque Club

Vic Gibson, a member of the petanque club committee, said: “The toilets are a brilliant addition to this thriving club and everybody is very impressed with the support and advice given by Bourne United Charities Trust and JJ Mac Construction.

“Whenever other clubs come to play in Bourne, they always say how impressed they are with the facilities and set up for all activities on the Abbey Lawn.”