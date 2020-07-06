Stamford Litter Pickers receive donation of 'grabbers' from The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley
Published: 10:12, 06 July 2020
| Updated: 10:13, 06 July 2020
Volunteer litter pickers have been given a helping hand by a club that donated new equipment to its cause.
The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley members were unanimous in deciding funds should be spent to support Stamford Litter Pickers.
Not only have the volunteers helped clear up after the club’s annual Santa Fun Run at Burghley Park, but they also carry out regular litter picks around the town and outlying areas.
Read moreEnvironmentHuman InterestStamford
More by this authorSuzanne Moon