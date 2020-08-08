Work has been carried out to create a new walking route for people in Stamford.

Lincolnshire County Council and Burghley House worked together to create the public right of way which runs from Cherryholt Road along the riverside and beside the Priory allotments.

Jo Tinker, marketing and communications manager at Burghley House, said: "We are pleased that this footpath is now accessible and available for the residents of Stamford to enjoy."